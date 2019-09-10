RBF Capital LLC Buys 23,305 Shares of Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG)

RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Key Energy Services worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Key Energy Services by 18.7% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,393,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 377,176 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 243,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Key Energy Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 215,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Johnson Rice cut shares of Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 target price on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

NYSE:KEG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 12,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,279. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Key Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $112.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 614.21% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Key Energy Services Inc will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Energy Services Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.