Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $158.59

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $158.59 and traded as low as $166.20. Rank Group shares last traded at $172.60, with a volume of 47,770 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.64. The company has a market capitalization of $674.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Rank Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. Rank Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

About Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

