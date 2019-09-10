Quixant (LON:QXT) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 313.50 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 313.50 ($4.10), approximately 50 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311 ($4.06).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QXT shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Quixant in a research report on Friday, July 5th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Quixant alerts:

The company has a market cap of $206.61 million and a P/E ratio of 14.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 275.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.