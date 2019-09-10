Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Quarterhill stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 19,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,121. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $167.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quarterhill will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Quarterhill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.