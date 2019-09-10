Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $10.83 million and $446,457.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00020034 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.96 or 0.02128505 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000587 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020987 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,039,907 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

