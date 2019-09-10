Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $5,037.00 and approximately $184.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00216857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.72 or 0.01254523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00087701 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,540,572 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

