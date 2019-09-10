Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 512.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 90,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $11,388,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 37.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. Valvoline Inc has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

