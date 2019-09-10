Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Heska by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Heska by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Heska by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heska by 128.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Heska by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. 244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,441. The company has a market cap of $530.71 million, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Heska Corp has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $114.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Heska had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heska Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Heska in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

