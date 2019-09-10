Quantamental Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 19.5% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 4.7% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mimecast in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mimecast from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $247,102.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $539,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 622,882 shares of company stock worth $27,863,458. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -559.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.20. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

