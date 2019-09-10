Quantamental Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIT stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.97. 1,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $82.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $882.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.72 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In other news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $856,856.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,910.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

