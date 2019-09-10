qiibee Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,034.00 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, qiibee has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One qiibee token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. qiibee has a market cap of $410,731.00 and approximately $8,034.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00216215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.01233736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000376 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,242,352,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,837,889 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

