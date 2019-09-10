Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) were up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.23, approximately 656,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 856,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Separately, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pyxus International from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 68.39% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pyxus International in the first quarter worth $1,596,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pyxus International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 659,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pyxus International during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxus International by 12,943.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pyxus International in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 56.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

