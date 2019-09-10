PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of PVH worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,692,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $938,155,000 after buying an additional 936,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,681,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $529,929,000 after buying an additional 383,485 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 54.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,001,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PVH by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,740,000 after acquiring an additional 187,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,075,000 after acquiring an additional 44,504 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Nomura reduced their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.55.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $89.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,053. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.56%.

In other PVH news, CEO Emanuel Chirico purchased 133,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Nasella purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

