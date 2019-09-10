Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,772,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041,431 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.49% of Pure Storage worth $57,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. 186,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,768. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $164,427.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,260 shares of company stock valued at $489,948. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

