Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,909 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,244,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

MPWR traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $152.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,616. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.22. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.99 and a 52-week high of $161.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 29,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $4,539,016.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,588,729.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $126,301.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,455 shares of company stock valued at $29,811,526. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.