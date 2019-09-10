Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 32,067 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,067 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,405,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,045,000 after buying an additional 1,864,819 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 45.3% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,236,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,882 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,387,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,423,000 after purchasing an additional 714,979 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 811,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after buying an additional 628,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,635,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,467,000 after buying an additional 364,675 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Longbow Research raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.98. The stock had a trading volume of 33,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,551. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average is $129.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

