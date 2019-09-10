Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,308,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,910,000 after acquiring an additional 189,128 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,899,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,792,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,055,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,461,000 after purchasing an additional 344,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,684,000 after purchasing an additional 149,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $81.38. 84,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.20. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

