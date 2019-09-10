Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 14,527 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Zendesk worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $98.00 target price on Zendesk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zendesk from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.09.

ZEN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,713. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $3,748,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,289,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $219,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,880 shares of company stock worth $20,421,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

