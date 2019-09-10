Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 13,090 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,106,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,708,000 after buying an additional 300,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,408,000 after buying an additional 179,982 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 243,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Citigroup decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. 62,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

