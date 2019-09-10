Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of ABIOMED worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 53.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABMD traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,520. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.43. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $459.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 32.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Guggenheim downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

In other ABIOMED news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total value of $1,669,674.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,414,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.