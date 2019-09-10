Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 98,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.08. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 206,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $14,859,969.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $124,861,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,381,448 shares of company stock worth $101,304,357 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.