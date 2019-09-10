Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 15,204 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Snap-on worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco bought a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,717. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

