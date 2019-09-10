Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Mark FitzPatrick Buys 12 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,414 ($18.48) per share, for a total transaction of £169.68 ($221.72).

Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Mark FitzPatrick acquired 13 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,521 ($19.87) per share, for a total transaction of £197.73 ($258.37).

Shares of PRU stock traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,484.50 ($19.40). The stock had a trading volume of 6,044,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,299.50 ($16.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,819.50 ($23.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,491.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,609.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 16.45 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,845 ($24.11) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,761 ($23.01) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,974.30 ($25.80).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

