Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 24.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Credicorp by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

BAP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,222. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $199.83 and a 52-week high of $252.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $971.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

