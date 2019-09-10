Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 125,154 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 456.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,549 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 125,154 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 164.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,674. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

