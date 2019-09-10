Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.38% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 231.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHN shares. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of SCHN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. 822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,954. The stock has a market cap of $603.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

