PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Trading Down 3%

Shares of PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PROXIMUS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

