PressOne (PRS) Price Tops $0.0431 on Major Exchanges

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne token can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a total market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $69,049.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

