Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 1,409.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price target on shares of Premier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. 13,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,213. Premier Inc has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.69 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,015 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $70,625.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,815.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,065 shares of company stock worth $370,969 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.