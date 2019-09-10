Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.53

Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.53 and traded as high as $33.38. Premier Foods shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 159,333 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFD shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Premier Foods from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $270.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.53.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

