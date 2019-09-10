Premia Global Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Premia Global Advisors LLC increased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of VF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in VF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 165,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, General Counsel Laura C. Meagher sold 6,704 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $558,510.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,679,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,707 shares of company stock worth $4,772,660 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.90. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

