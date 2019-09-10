Premia Global Advisors LLC Has $10.51 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Premia Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 16.5% of Premia Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Premia Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 41.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.7% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. 4,629,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,652,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

