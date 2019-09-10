Premia Global Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Premia Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Premia Global Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,594. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70.

