Premia Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,478 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC)

Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS accounts for 2.7% of Premia Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 233.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 69,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

Get 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS alerts:

Shares of QTEC traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $88.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.07. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a 12 month low of $1,107.50 and a 12 month high of $1,530.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.