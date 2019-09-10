Powerore (CVE:PORE) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Powerore (CVE:PORE) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 36,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 85,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09.

About Powerore (CVE:PORE)

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

