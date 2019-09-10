Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.46% of Power Integrations worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 93.4% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,640,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $872,536.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,569. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.15. 451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.15. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $102.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.