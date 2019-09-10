Power Financial (TSE:PWF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.05

Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.05 and traded as high as $29.39. Power Financial shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 233,947 shares traded.

PWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Power Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Power Financial from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Power Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Power Financial Corp will post 3.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Financial Company Profile (TSE:PWF)

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

