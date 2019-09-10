Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Up 10.1%

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) shares shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.48, 28,627 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 388,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, National Securities decreased their price target on shares of Polarityte from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 312.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter worth $45,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

