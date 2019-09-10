PlatonCoin Price Hits $0.0771 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One PlatonCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $427,523.00 and approximately $95,049.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 91.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00216365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.51 or 0.01247350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00088013 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00030074 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,547,798 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com . PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance

PlatonCoin Token Trading

PlatonCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

