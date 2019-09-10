Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Receives $69.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLT shares. Sidoti set a $83.00 target price on Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $61.00 price objective on Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,697,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,727,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Plantronics by 1,119.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,728,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.88. 890,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,816. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.51. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $447.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

