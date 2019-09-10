Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,772 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,585. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

