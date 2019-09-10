Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Shares Down 7.1%

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $28.20, 10,033,612 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 6,363,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “mixed” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Pinterest to $23.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.00.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Pinterest Company Profile (NASDAQ:PINS)

There is no company description available for Pinterest Inc

