Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,687 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 713,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,764,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000.

Shares of HYD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,776. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2347 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

