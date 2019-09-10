Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.53 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,112,000 after acquiring an additional 547,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,699,000 after acquiring an additional 326,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12,605.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 298,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 295,857 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 43.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,681,000 after acquiring an additional 257,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 98.3% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 499,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,582,000 after acquiring an additional 247,458 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded down $5.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.42. 150,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average is $110.37. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,622 shares of company stock valued at $10,815,171. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

