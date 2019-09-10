Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

IJK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,683. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.75 and a twelve month high of $238.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

