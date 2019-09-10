Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL traded down $4.04 on Tuesday, reaching $196.74. The stock had a trading volume of 85,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,024. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.42 and a 200 day moving average of $188.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $1,981,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,180 shares of company stock worth $13,192,499. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

