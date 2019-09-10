Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 99 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Booking by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 21,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $29,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,003.63. The company had a trading volume of 219,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,529. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,920.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1,832.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,019.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $20.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,068.22.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

