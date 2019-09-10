Pigeoncoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $26,767.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00019453 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 3,439,955,875 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.