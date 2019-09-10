Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,881,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $57,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 362,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,921.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 526,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500,298 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. 7,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,532. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

