Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Down 8%

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.62, 700,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 564,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

In other Phunware news, CEO Alan S. Knitowski acquired 21,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Knitowski acquired 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $59,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 85,703 shares of company stock worth $110,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phunware by 1,049.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Phunware during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Phunware during the second quarter worth $584,000. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

